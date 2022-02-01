More than 40 specialists and two helicopters tackle wildfire near Ojén

Teams from Andalucía’s specialist forest firefighting brigade, Plan Infoca, are tackling a blaze that broke in the municipality of Ojén, near Marbella, on the Costa del Sol at around midday this Tuesday afternoon, 1 February.
Firefighters on the ground are being supported by two helicopters working specifically in the Cordobachina area. The work is being made difficult by the wind with gusts reaching up to 30 kilometres per hour.
Forty-two forest firefighters, two operations technicians, an environmental agent, two fire engines and two transport and extinction helicopters (KA-40 and MA-40) are on the scene, since circumstances have required the expansion of the crews initially deployed to the area.
#IFOjén [ACTIVO] | Dura labor de los compañeros sobre la zona trabajo. Se enfrentan a un incendio topográfico con influencia del viento. Vientos del N-NE de 10-15 km/h, con rachas de 30 km/h, apreciables en estas imágenes que nos envían desde la zona pic.twitter.com/1RSEQyJfHHINFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) February 1, 2022