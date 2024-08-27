Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tourism

More than 71% of Marbella's tourists last month were from abroad, mainly from the UK and USA

Visitor numbers were down eght points, compared to 2023, although the Costa del Sol destination set a new record for hotel profitability

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 16:37

Opciones para compartir

The foreign tourist market continues to be the strongest in Marbella. More than 71 per cent of the holidaymakers who visited the town in July came from other countries, - the two main sources being the United Kingdom and the United States.

Head of tourism at Marbella town hall, Laura de Arce, pointed out that "there has been a notable increase in tourists from African countries, with an increase of 2,000 people over the previous year", a point on which she noted that Spain's national statistics institute (INE) does not specify the nationalities, "so we understand that under this heading are all visitors from the Persian Gulf and Morocco, which have been showing significant signs of growth, mainly in hotels of the highest category".

With regard to the countries of origin, she said, "German, Portuguese, Italian and Norwegian tourist markets are growing, while those from the Netherlands, Finland, Ireland, Sweden and Switzerland remain stable."

Although the percentage of hotel occupancy has increased by almost three per cent compared to last year (from 77.67 per cent to 80.59 per cent), the number of tourists has decreased in this seventh month of the year compared to 2023, going from 83,277 visitors to 76,737.

Of these, 54,991 were from abroad and 21,746 were national visitors, the segment that recorded the longest stays in the town. This is because nearly fifteen accommodations that were open last year have not opened this year, which is why the percentages are higher, even though the number of guests is not the same.

However, Marbella is a municipality in which the tourism department "is more committed to quality than quantity" and, in this sense, the figures have been successful as, according to the INE, the town has broken a new record in hotel profitability.

Hotel profitability

The locality has once again surpassed itself in revenue per occupied room with 239.90 euros, compared to 220.78 euros in 2023, or 164.17 euros in 2019. "The average price has also suffered an upturn in July, reaching 304.32 euros, compared to 283.85 euros in 2023, or 200.98 euros in 2019," said De Arce, who added, "Marbella is more than double the average price at national level, which has reached 140 euros for the first time in the history of our country, which shows that our visitors, with a high purchasing power and a high average expenditure bet on our quality offer and excellence."

"Seasonality is being shortened," De Arce said.

