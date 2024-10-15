More than 2,500 walkers explore Marbella countryside at four-day hiking festival

SUR in English Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 12:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Over 2,500 participants from 17 different countries took part in the thirteenth Marbella 4 Days Walking (M4DW) hiking event, which took place earlier this month. With 12 hiking routes, including two completely new demanding Challenge Routes, the event continues to grow as a key fixture for both sports enthusiasts and tourists alike.

From humble beginings in 2011 as nothing more than a gathering of friends eager to explore the area's hiking trails, the event has evolved into an international movement. This year, the more experienced walkers had the opportunity to take part in the new Marbella 2-Days Challenge , organised on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October. This route took participants from Plaza del Mar to Ojén, traversing the mountains and valleys of the area, where they could experience the wild beauty of nature.

Arabella M. Wessels, the promoter and director of the event, explained that the addition of the new routes is an exciting enhancement for more experienced walkers. "In addition to the magnificent hiking routes, our event offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy Marbella's gastronomy, leisure activities and culture," Wessels said, also highlighting the event's significance for tourism and the future of the town.

This year the majority of participants were from western European countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland, Scandinavia, Germany and Belgium. Wessels explained that this year's four themed routes focused on different landscapes: the first day along the beach (Beach day), the second through nature (Green day), the third featuring stunning views (View day) and the fourth beside the lakes (Lake day). The distances varied between 10, 20 and 30 kilometres throughout the municipal area of Marbella.

Registrations for next year's event, which will take place from 2 to 5 October 2025, will open on 1 January 2025 through the website marbella4dayswalking.com. The event will traditionally kick off on 1 October with the spectacular White Party.