More than 1,500 local residents call on town hall to halt plans for 'nightclub' in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 17:28 | Updated 17:43h.

Hundreds of residents of the Nagüeles area of Marbella on the Costa del Sol are still trying to stop a 'nightclub' from being built in the former Aresbank building. Some 1,500 people have joined the demonstrations against the business venture.

These local residents claim that the council "turned a deaf ear to the complaints lodged by five residential estates in the area while they work closely with the investment group known for its nightlife business in Marbella".

According to a statement from the residents of the Marbellamar development, the council told them the compatible use of the building as a nightclub will be studied, guaranteeing compliance with environmental regulations and considering any possible disturbance to residents.

Residents pointed out that since then, there has been no further communication, and for this reason, more people are joining the protests. "In just one week the 1,000 families of Marbella who denounced the opening of a nightclub in Nagüeles have grown to 1,500. "The complaints filed by residents of the Marbellamar, Las Cañas, Casa Blanca and La Carolina residential developments have now been joined by those of Marbella Real," they pointed out.

"We don't want another Puerto Banús in the town," said Carmen Mateo, one of the residents, who pointed out that "one of the most peaceful and family-friendly urban areas of Marbella will be affected by the disorder caused by this type of business".

José María Tirado, another resident, told SUR that "this place would be open until 7am, which affects all the residents who have to get up the next day to go to work". He also called out the council for "not measuring the impact this could have" and pleaded that "the business licence should not be granted".

'It's not a nightclub'

Sources from the Mosh Group, one of the owners of the business together with chef Dani García, told SUR that "it is not a nightclub but a fine dining restaurant with nightlife". The company pointed out the importance of the "200 jobs that this business will generate as well as the 10-million-euro investment in the town".