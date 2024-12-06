Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More than 14,000 counterfeit goods imitating brand names seized in Marbella
112 incident

Forty people were arrested after police inspected a street market in the Costa del Sol town

E. PRESS

Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:47

Officers of the National Police have arrested 40 people in Marbella on suspicion of being responsible for a crime against industrial property and have seized more than 14,000 counterfeit goods at a street market in the Costa del Sol town. Those arrested were selling counterfeit products on stalls in the market, where in addition to the products, the officers also seized 8,300 euros in cash, the National Police said in a statement.

The so-called 'Almerca2' operation, carried out by officers from the National Police in Marbella, was initiated following the detection of counterfeit products on several stalls at the market. These articles reproduced without authorisation the registered designs of well-known brands, in violation of industrial property rights.

Given the quality of the products being sold, it was necessary to rely on expert appraisers for each of the counterfeit brands. Once contacted, they stated that there were no people authorised to sell their products at the aforementioned street market.

The results of the investigation have been reported to the judicial authority.

