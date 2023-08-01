More sand on its way for Marbella's beaches

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella town hall is carrying out a project to regenerate its beaches with 120,000 cubic metres of sand. The work began in Las Chapas-Alicate and will continue to Casablanca, La Fontanilla and San Pedro Alcántara, according to the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who indicated that the improvement is being paid for from the town hall’s coffers.

"It was the only option in the face of the attitude of the central government, which is still not offering a definitive solution to the stabilisation of the coastline," she said.

The work is being carried out between midnight and 8am so as not to inconvenience beach-goers and local businesses. Muñoz added that the work could not have started any earlier "because we had to wait a month for the report from Costas [Spain’s ministry for beaches] and the necessary permits".