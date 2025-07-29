Meliá hotel chain celebrates luxury brand ME's launch on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 10:29 Compartir

Spanish hotel chain Meliá has officially inaugurated the new five-star ME Marbella hotel next to Puerto Banús - the company's first such establishment in the Costa del Sol. The symbolic cutting of the ribbon was attended by some 450 guests, among them president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz, business owners in the hotel industry, celebrities and authorities.

Architects Adriana and Álvaro Sans (Estudio ASAH) are behind the building's design. ME Marbella has 200 rooms, including 24 exclusive suites.

CEO of Meliá Gabriel Escarrer is sure that the new hotel is destined to be a success and "the new epicentre of contemporary luxury on the Costa del Sol". Escarrer congratulated everybody involved for the execution of the project in "record time" - six months. The CEO also announced that the company is planning to add four other five-star hotels in Costa del Sol within the next year or so. This will involve an investment of 125 million euros. One of the aims is to create "quality employment", as Escarrer stated.

Meliá's value, as highlighted by Salado, are sustainability in both employment and the environment. "For this to happen, public-private collaboration is key," he said. Delegate of the regional government Patricia Navarro added: "For us it is the best reward for the effort to create the perfect ecosystem for many investments like those of Meliá."

Mayor Muñoz echoed the words of praise, directing them inwardly as well - towards Marbella, as the first town in Andalucía to open hotels of the highest category. Like Salado, she highlighted the collaboration between the public and the private sectors in attracting investment and creating such top establishments.

The attendees were given a guided tour of the various hotel areas. The design of the hotel offers an "immersive experience that invites you to enjoy, fusing nature, design and lifestyle in the same environment". The company has highlighted the focus it has put on the gastronomy offer. Complementing the cuisine, there will be art installations, music sessions and cultural events, with the aim of making the hotel a meeting point for creators, hedonists and free-spirited holidaymakers.

The gastronomy offering is provided by Pont Hospitality - a benchmark in lifestyle restaurants. The hotel has three restaurant spaces: the Terraza del Med, which pays tribute to the Mediterranean with "honest, local cuisine"; Solana, which "lights the ember to reinterpret the tradition of the south with fresh ingredients, live fire and a warm, contemporary aesthetic that turns every meal into a social celebration"; and Barlume, which offers a sophisticated but casual experience, from the aperitif to the late dinner. "Its gastronomic proposal combines creative cocktails and authentic Mediterranean cuisine, with top quality ingredients and a marked coastal accent," the company stated.

The employees will be dressed in Lacoste uniforms - the result of a collaboration with the French brand. They will offer guests a range of experiences from a beauty ritual inspired by the properties of extra virgin olive oil to a creative connection with handcrafted ceramics in the workshop of renowned artist Ana Ortiz.