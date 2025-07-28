These are the five top-class hotel projects in Malaga province in which Meliá will invest more than 125 million euros

Pilar Martínez Málaga Monday, 28 July 2025, 16:59 Compartir

After the recent inauguration of the ME Marbella, the president of Meliá Hotels International and CEO of the group - Gabriel Escarrer - announced that the company plans to open a total of five five-star hotels in Malaga province within the next year. The investment in this grand project is more than 125 million euros. With luxury brands such as ME and The Meliá Collection, the company confirms its commitment to attracting clients with greater purchasing power.

The new hotels will open in Marbella, Malaga, Estepona and Ronda. While some of the future projects are still top-secret, Escarrer shared details about the secured proposals.

The first of these is the recently inaugurated ME Marbella, with 200 rooms, 24 suites and 20-million-euro investment. The hotel, which is located right next to Puerto Banús, has increased employment from 138 to 250 jobs.

The upcoming launch will take place in Malaga city, where Meliá and former football player Gerard Piqué's are opening a new hotel on 10 October. The stablishment, located on Calle Victoria, right next to Plaza de la Merced, has 105 double rooms, eight suites and 15 junior suites. The five-star ME Málaga will become the fifth top category hotel in the city.

In addition, the chain will transform the former Kempinski in Estepona into the first The Meliá Collection in Andalucía. Expected to open in May 2026, the hotel will be possible thanks to an investment of 16 million euros. The charming establishment will align with the essence of the destination, offering a luxury experience in 134 rooms and suites. As with all of Meliá's hotels, this one will be equipped with gardens, a swimming pool, a gym and a wellness area. Three restaurants, an outdoor pool bar and a lobby bar will serve guests.

Finally, Escarrer highlighted that Meliá will open the first five-star hotel in Ronda, replacing the former Madre de Dios Convent, built in the mid-16th century in the heart of the town. The aim is to transform it into a 27-room boutique hotel under The Meliá Collection brand.