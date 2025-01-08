Marbella would receive 2.5m euros more in state funds if it weren't for population data discrepancy

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 09:59

A mismatch on the census data means Marbella loses out on around 2.5 million euros in government funding, according to the town hall. "Marbella would receive 2.5 million euros more through contributions of the state if the inhabitants were counted according to the council census instead of data from the INE national institute of statistics," said council spokesperson Félix Romero after a town hall meeting where councillors discussed a move to have Marbella's "real population" recognised.

Latest INE data puts the town's population at 159,000 inhabitants, which would mean 7,999 people less than the council's census. "We are going to fight for the recognition of each and every one of the inhabitants that are on our register, which are 166,999, and we are going to do it because the funding we receive from the state depends on it," Romero said. That money goes towards guaranteeing vital services for residents, Romero added.

"For us, it equates to 314.31 euros per head per year," Romero said, amounting to a cumulative 2.5 million euros Marbella misses out on from the government. "This is a very significant amount, especially for a town council like ours, which has a floating population of almost 280,000 inhabitants according to studies on waste and water consumption," Romero added.

Demographic shifts

With regard to Marbella's demographic, the town continues the upward trend it has recorded for more than a decade. "The town is consolidating its position as the seventh largest in Andalucía and the increase in the official census proves the strength and success of the municipality, which continues to attract people," said Romero, who added that there has been a "sustained increase over the years of between 3,000 and 4,000 people per year".

In the past decade the town would have added around 20,000 inhabitants, according to INE data, a figure which would increase with the numbers of Marbella town hall, and which is almost the total population of the municipality of Nerja. "The town has one of the few positive birth rates in our country, as only 3% of municipalities register more births than deaths, and Marbella is one of them," Romero added.

Apart from foreigners who decide to move to the municipality, there is also a large number of people who work in tourism who move, settle and raise their families in Marbella, the town hall said.