Marbella to convert crumbling Las Medranas dam into new leisure park

Photo of the Las Medranas dam wall in Marbella.

Chus Heredia Friday, 20 February 2026, 13:01 Share

Marbella town hall has launched a major rehabilitation project to transform the historic Las Medranas dam in San Pedro Alcántara into a public recreational space.

Built in 1884, the aging infrastructure currently poses significant risks to public safety, the local water supply, and regional fauna. Located just off the A-7 motorway, the "gravity dam" has suffered years of neglect, leading the municipality to declare the €3 million second phase of improvements "urgent."

Addressing safety and environmental risks

The reservoir, which collects water from the Chopo stream and the Guadaiza river, sits in a high-density urban area. Experts have warned that the structure is under constant threat of operational failure due to its proximity to the motorway and surrounding developments.

The project aims to rectify several critical issues:

•Structural Integrity: Strengthening the 12.75-metre wall and internal piping to prevent breakage.

•Flood Prevention: Preparing the spillway for adverse weather conditions following a winter of heavy rainfall in Málaga province.

•Ecological Protection: Implementing measures to avoid a repeat of the first phase's high mortality rates among local otters, turtles, and fish.

The transformation: from utility to leisure

Once the safety and maintenance works - including mud removal, weeding, and drainage - are complete, the nine-hectare site will be integrated into Marbella’s network of natural leisure spaces.

"The objective is to carry out rigorous maintenance and prepare the infrastructure for the future, turning a public health risk into a community asset," the town hall stated.

The project is currently in the tender stage for its final drafting. It follows a controversial initial cleaning phase that focused on waste removal and perimeter fencing.