Marbella opens Guadaiza river walkway after its rewilding with group walk

Marbella town hall inaugurated the new Guadaiza river walkway on Monday, 1 December, in the presence of the residents and the members of the local education sector who took part in the first walk.

The three-kilometre path in the La Campana area of the Nueva Andalucía district, has undergone complete rewilding thanks to an investment of 2.8 million euros.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who took part in the walk together with San Pedro Alcántara deputy mayor Javier García, described the initiative as a "strategic sustainability" action, in which nearly 60,000 square metres of invasive species, mainly reeds, have been eliminated, as they contributed to the risk of flooding. In addition, more than 8,000 plants of native species have been planted, "favouring the recovery of biodiversity and the creation of shelters for local fauna".

"Today we are walking along a river that is once again natural, where you can see turtles, birds and species. Most importantly, it is safe, accessible and can be enjoyed by everyone," Muñoz said.

The mayor used the opportunity to announce that the town hall has earmarked an investment for complementary tasks, which include the implementation of rest and picnic areas, benches, litter bins and children's playgrounds.

During the rewilding process, many Marbella residents and students attended educational activities and workshops to learn about the ecosystem of the Guadaiza river. Children even designed shelters for birds. "All this shows that this natural site is built by all of us and that its care is a shared responsibility," the mayor stated.

The project is supported by the biodiversity foundation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and has been 85% funded by the EU through Next Generation funds.