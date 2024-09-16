Marbella to raise IBI property tax to 10% for leisure and hospitality businesses

David Lerma Malaga Monday, 16 September 2024, 17:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella town hall is to put up its IBI property tax to ten per cent for owners of leisure and hospitality establishments, a measure with which it aims to raise an extra 2.1 million euros in 2025. This is the first increase planned for the next fiscal year, prior to the development of next year's budget, and will be approved on Thursday 19 September in an extraordinary council meeting. According to town hall sources, the measure will mainly affect hotel businesses.

The measure adds a fifth paragraph to Article eight of Marbella's regulatory tax bylaw, which establishes a differentiated rate of taxation for urban properties with a "G. Leisure, hotel and catering" classification and takes the amount of 377,000 euros as the value threshold above which a new rate of one per cent will be applied.

In any case, reads the document issued by the Marbella's economic administrative court, following a council meeting on 19 August, "it will be applied, as a maximum, to 10 per cent of the properties in the municipality that have the highest cadastral value". It will come into force on 1 January 2025, before the next IBI property tax bill is due.

This measure is similar to the one approved in September 2023, which increased the IBI for commercial premises with a cadastral value of more than 1.5 million. As the town hall spokesman Félix Romero explained at the time, Marbella was facing "a judicial tsunami" following the Supreme Court's decision to increase from five to 15 years the statute of limitations period for legal cases brought against the town hall after the Gil party's term in office.