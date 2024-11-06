Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The ecological wooden bridge is lifted into position over the Banobolá stream. SUR
Marbella continues with major improvements to Benabolá stream with installation of new footbridge
Infrastructure

The nearby housing estate will get a new sewage collector and be protected from any future flooding thanks to the channelling of the watercourse

David Lerma

Marbella

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 14:26

Marbella town hall has installed a wooden footbridge over the Benabolá stream, an initiative carried out near Puerto Banús that continues the major improvements being made to part of this watercourse.

According to the councillor for works, Diego López, "This is a major project, which includes a lot of work, and which has several objectives, such as guaranteeing the safety of the people who live in this area, as many of the houses were built in the past without taking into account the water level during the rainy season, and converting the area into a place of recreation and enjoyment for all families."

López said that although the bridge, which is 12.5 metres long and 4.4 metres wide, is designed for pedestrian use, maintenance lorries weighing up to 20 tonnes can pass over it. The timber used is 'pinus sylvestris', from forests managed under sustainability criteria.

The work includes the creation of a river path, which will be lit by 56 lights, and will have 17 litter bins, 20 concrete benches, an irrigation network and more than 1,400 metres of protective railings.

The councillor also explained that the project includes the channelling of the stream at several points to prevent possible flooding of adjacent buildings, and the creation of a new sewage collector, which replaces the current one.

This work, which will be carried out along 1,400 metres of the stream and over a total surface area of 45,000 square metres, is also intended to correct certain irregularities detected by the municipal technicians: excess vegetation and objects thrown into the stream; the improvement of the junction of the channelling under the A-7 motorway, as well as to prevent the discharge of sewage due to breaks in the current collector. It will also improve the entire sewer system between Avenida del Prado and the dual carriageway.

