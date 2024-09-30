Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Shops in the old centre of Marbella this summer. Josele
Marbella traders take stock of summer: &#039;We have had more tourists but fewer of them shopped&#039;
Marbella traders take stock of summer: 'We have had more tourists but fewer of them shopped'

Retailers in the Costa del Sol resort are worried about the boom of holiday accommodation whose visitors are not contributing to the local economy

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 30 September 2024, 15:30

More tourists have poured into Marbella this summer, however they have shopped less, according to a survey among traders in the town's old centre.

The association of traders and business professionals in the area carries out an annual survey among its members at the end of every summer. Most concluded that there were more tourists this year, but they shopped less.

"All this seems to respond to the boom of tourist flats, but they are people who hardly shop which generates an unaffordable expense for the public coffers and does not benefit the local economy," the traders said.

According to the association, traders this year agreed that they felt abandoned, and pointed out issues with planning, cleaning, maintenance and waste collection services in the town. Traders also pointed out concerns with the excessive amount of people on public road footpaths, where passers-by are hardly able to browse or see shop windows due to the foot traffic and number of tables and chairs from bar and restaurant terraces.

The association, as a result, objected to a new council order which "allows an excess of occupation of up to 50% more".

A good summer

According to the survey, 65% of the shops in Marbella's old town think the summer season has been good, while 10% believe it has been very good and 25% said it has been average. Among those working in the hotel sector, 80% think that it has been a good summer season.

The most popular nationalities among tourists were Arab, English, Spanish and Nordic, followed by French, Irish, Dutch, Belgian and Italian.

