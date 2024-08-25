Former pro footballer turned successful restaurateur: 'Marbella is synonymous with luxury and will soon surpass Ibiza, Saint-Tropez and Mykonos'

The bold prediction for the Costa del Sol resort was made by Zazou Belounis, during an in-depth interview with SUR ·

Zazou Belounis opened his first restaurant in Marbella in 2018.

Juan Soto Malaga Sunday, 25 August 2024, 21:19

Zazou Belounis has found a new home in Marbella. After travelling around the world, the former French professional footballer has settled on the Costa del Sol where he runs Casanis, one of the most luxurious restaurant groups in Malaga province. Despite his image as a businessman who exudes luxury, Zazou considers himself a stay-at-home guy who enjoys his family time. "I really love hogging the sofa when I come home at night".

-Who is Zazou?

-He is a person who has had two or three lives. Before I was a footballer and then I came here to Marbella to learn another trade, when I managed to found a group that is doing well.

- You have travelled all over the world, why did you choose Marbella?

-I first came here 25 years ago to visit a friend and I said "Wow, one day I have to live in this town". There was a special energy here, it's something I can't describe. So, when I finished my football career I told my wife that we'll try something out in Marbella and here I am seven years later.

-A football career that happened to have its own ups and downs

-My dream was to be a footballer and I played in France, Switzerland, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Qatar.

-And in this last place it all got complicated .

-Things happened there. It was long before the World Cup and they didn't want to pay me. It was a difficult time in my life because I couldn't leave the country for two years, they cut off my bank, my account... but in the end, thanks to my story, I helped 1.4 million Nepalis who had no rights. I have moved things forward.

-And then you came to Marbella. Why did you decide to go into the world of restaurants?

-After Qatar I didn't know what to do, I didn't have a job and I started working with my best friend in a restaurant called Casa Mono. There I started to learn and I liked the work, welcoming people... And that's why I thought about having my own restaurant one day.

-Casanis now has four restaurants. Was that the target?

-I started with La Plage Casanis and my idea was to stay with that one, but it worked so well that later I had the opportunity to take over Mamzel, which was the former Meridiana, and then Nota Blu and Casanis Bistrot. We started with 30 employees and now we are around 430.

"I have customers all year round who pay 10,000 or 15,000 euros for a good bottle of wine, several times over"

-What do you like most about Malaga province?

-The climate, the sun, the way people live. Here life is more relaxed, let's say. Although there are times when it's not so good because we have problems finding people who want to work and that's a shame.

- Is Marbella synonymous with luxury?

-Yes, I think it will soon surpass Ibiza, Saint-Tropez and Mykonos.

-What does a customer with this profile look for?

-Our customers are very demanding and that's why the service has to be impeccable. They are looking for a good time, a smile from the moment they enter, that you know what they like and that you are consistent.

- This summer it has come to light that a client in Marbella spent 50,000 euros on a bottle of champagne. Is this a regular occurrence in your business?

-I don't have customers who spend 50,000 euros for a bottle on a single day, I have customers all year round who pay 10,000 or 15,000 euros for a good bottle of wine, several times over. Once, in Mamzel, I remember a client paid 50,000 euros to be able to go down with a group of friends to the lower part of the terrace, with a bottle obviously.

-Do you want to keep growing?

-Yes, yes. It's my dream, but little by little and with my head screwed on. The day a good opportunity presents itself, will study it. I don't know if tomorrow I'll find something in Miami, Dubai, Madrid or even Malaga city.

- Dealing with the public is never simple .

-Of course not. You have to adapt to each and every customer.

-I guess people will want to see you in your restaurants .

-Yes, obviously, because I know 99% of the people and seeing me gives them maybe a sense of security without realising it.

-What does Zazou get up to when he's not working?

-With sport and with my family, it is essential to spend time with them. I also like to travel a lot to bring new ideas from abroad.

-Are you a home boy?

-Yes, my goodness, very, very much. I love to hog the sofa too much when I come home at night.

-Beach or mountain?

-Beach.

-Beer or champagne?

-Beer.

- You come from the world of football, what team do you root for?

-I used to be a Barcelona fan, but now I'm more of a Real Madrid fan.

-That's what we call here 'chaquetero' [literally meaning 'jacket-swapper', someone who changes sides or changes opinions a lot].

-I go with the team that gives me joy and now, of course, the team I want to see is Real Madrid.

-Are you still following Malaga CF?

-Not much, I should follow them a bit more. I used to watch the team a bit when it was in the Premier League. It's a pity they're not in the top flight, which is where they deserve to be.

-You who have lived in Qatar, do you know the Emir, Sheikh Tamir bin Hamad Al Thani?

-Yes, reasonably well. We're not friends, obviously, because he's made a lot of noise in this country.

-Are you surprised by what happened?

-I knew it would. I knew that Qatar was there. I knew that... but that was before the World Cup... now it has improved a lot in terms of communication and respecting the contracts of the players.

-Do many football players or celebrities come to your restaurants?

Yes, we've had Morata [Álvaro Morata, playing for AC Milan], Lucas Hernández [Paris Saint-Germain FC], Aymeric Laporte [now playing in Saudi Arabia]... But also well-known people like Eva Longoria and the Black Eyed Peas...

-What music do you like?

-I'm a rocker. I love Led Zeppelin or Ben Harper, although people don't know him very well, I'm a big fan.