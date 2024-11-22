Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, at the signing of the agreement. Josele
Marbella council renews its commitment to Cudeca
Community spirit

Marbella council renews its commitment to Cudeca

This year the foundation provided palliative home care to 175 people in the town and now the town hall has promised 20,000 euros in funding

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 22 November 2024, 15:54

Marbella town hall has renewed its commitment to the Cudeca Foundation, which in 2024 has provided home palliative care to 175 people in Marbella. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and the head of general services of the organisation, Assumpta Eceiza, have signed a new agreement, which comes with a grant of 20,000 euros, to guarantee the maintenance of the assistance programmes developed in the town, as well as to finance running costs.

The mayor, who was accompanied by the councillor for social rights, Isabel Cintado, underlined the "great work" carried out by the group in the town to support patients with cancer and other illnesses and their families.

"With the palliative care programme, they offer dignity and peace to the sick," said Cintado, who also emphasised the "extremely important psychological support provided to all those around them".

Eceiza thanked the town hall for its financial support and said it was "fundamental in towns where we have home care programmes". She added that these teams provide medical care as well as the psychological and social support needed by both the patients and their families. "We are attending to the end of life of an increasingly ageing population," she said.

