Mayor pays tribute to retirees of Marbella town hall. SUR
Marbella pays warm tribute to 60 municipal workers on their retirement
Marbella pays warm tribute to 60 municipal workers on their retirement

"You are an example of commitment and dedication," said town mayor Ángeles Muñoz

Lorena Cádiz

Marbella

Monday, 16 December 2024, 18:38

Sixty retired municipal employees have received recognition from Marbella town hall at an event that took place at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia. During the event, the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, thanked them for “their vocation of service, commitment and dedication”. “Today is a very happy day because, surrounded by friends and family, a new stage begins in which you will be able to enjoy new experiences and a well-deserved rest after many years giving the best of themselves in their working lives,” she told them.

Muñoz also praised the many colleagues who attended the event "who see in them an example of vocation and dedication and in whom they will leave an indelible mark".

The mayor went on to say, “They have been protagonists and witnesses to many significant moments of the council and, without them, it would be impossible to offer the direct, warm and close attention that every administration should offer. You have been a fundamental part of this town hall and it will always continue to be your home," she concluded.

