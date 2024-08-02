Marbella offers 3,555 places in its 2024-5 municipal sports programme

María Albarral Friday, 2 August 2024, 15:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella town hall is going to offer a total of 3,555 places in its 2024-5 sports activities programme, with an increase of more than 800 compared to the previous season.

The councillor for sport, Lisandro Vieytes, said that there will be a total of 45 different activities taking place across 15 municipal facilities, including three new additions: Marbella Urban Park, Parque del Mediterráneo and the Arroyo Primero athletics track. He also said, "The public prices will remain the same, ranging from six to 20 euros maximum, with discounts of 50 percent for pensioners and people with disabilities, 30 percent for large families and 10 percent for the Carnet Euro Joven."

The councillor also announced that registration will open on 6 August and pointed out that there are two blocks of activities: those that begin in September and which take place in municipal facilities, and those starting in October, which are taught in the Río Verde, Bahía Marbella and Sierra Blanca secondary schools (in the latter case, in addition, a second volleyball group has been created).

The councillor also specified that there are four main sections: sports initiation (for children from four to 16 years old), adult activities (from 17 years old and aerobics, with medium and medium-high intensity), wellbeing and health and sports performance, the latter requiring greater physical fitness.

"We are also increasing the offer with skateboarding in Marbella Urban Park and beach training in Parque del Mediterráneo, as well as the second volleyball group in Sierra Blanca secondary school," Vieytes said.

He pointed out that the increase "is possible thanks to the updating of existing sports facilities" and recalled that the town hall has renovated the four courts at Paco Cantos and is carrying out a first phase of restoration of two of the Elena Benítez Pavilion in San Pedro Alcántara, which will be followed by two more in a second phase.

He has also emphasised the work carried out to improve the grass for football practice in the Serrano Lima and Luis Teruel, which will begin shortly, and the updating of the changing rooms of the latter facility and the Arroyo Primero, among other projects.

Viyetes said, "We want our town to be a benchmark in urban sports and that is why this year we are committed to creating the Municipal Skate School in the new Marbella Urban Park. It is a question of the municipality standing out not only for hosting top-level competitions, as has been the case with the Spanish and Andalusian championships, but also for having a pool of young people related to this sport."

Head of the sports activities department, Marina Moreno, explained that registration will begin on 6 August from 8.30am and can be done online or in person at the offices of the delegation.

She pointed out that the Paco Cantos and Elena Benítez sports centres in San Pedro will be joined by the Rafael Vera municipal sports centre in August. In this case, the timetable will be from 9am to 3pm, except on the first day of registration, which will be from 8.30am to 2.30pm. She also pointed out that in order to register online "it is necessary to be registered in our database beforehand, something that can be done via the Electronic Office".

She went on to say, "We have also created a QR code that leads directly to the programme of activities, which can be found on the posters" and that "the public prices will remain the same, ranging from six to 20 euros maximum, with discounts of 50 percent for pensioners and people with disabilities, 30 percent for large families and 10 percent for the Carnet Euro Joven".