Marbella to have first municipal residential home for the elderly by end of 2024

Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Work on Marbella's first public residential home for the elderly, which is being built in the town's Trapiche del Prado area, is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2024 and could open its doors in 2025. Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz visited the work, which is more than 50 per cent complete, on Wednesday 28 February, accompanied by the councillor for public works, Diego López.

Muñoz indicated that the facility is comprised of two separate buildings with capacity for almost a hundred users with “the possibility of expansion with a third building that will increase the number of places". The budget for the facility exceeds ten million euros.

The complex will house a reception and visitors' waiting area, a management and administration office, kitchen and dining room, laundry space, toilets and staff changing rooms. There will also be common areas and toilets for public use, a living room and a visitors' room, as well as specialised care areas and a nursing station, a control post, storerooms and waste treatment and disposal areas.

"It will be a residence with a very special design and spectacular views of the town, which will have all the services so that users can feel at home," said the mayor, who pointed out that it was a facility that town residents had been calling for.

The project is being carried out in an important historical area, which meant that archaeological work had to be carried out, slowing down the progress of the project and conservation work is ongoing on the neighbouring historic building.