Bikers club celebrates ten years with charity open day

Tony Bryant Alhaurín el Grande. Friday, 20 March 2026, 09:52 Share

The Alhaurín el Grande chapter of the Wolfmen MC bikers club is marking its tenth anniversary this month with a special fundraising concert at the group's clubhouse on Saturday 28 March. Wolfmen MC Spain was formed in 2016 in the Guadalhorce town by a member from a chapter in Thailand who had moved to Spain.

Wolfmen MC was founded in Germany (Donauwörth) in 1977. Since its formation in the Bavarian town, there are now 29 chapters of the club in Germany, nine in Thailand, one in Austria and one in Spain.

The chapter began meeting once a week at a bistro in the centre of the town for a ride out. The club moved to its current premises in January 2019, spending six months fitting out the empty building with a bar and kitchen and a stage, opening its doors at the end of June the same year.

The club welcomes members and support crews affiliated to the different clubs. Members of the Alhaurín el Grande chapter come from all over Andalucía, with a predominantly local support crew - people who are not full members but who support the club as mini club of their own.

A focus on charity work

The club, which organises around 30 ride-outs each year, presents live music on the last Sunday of every month - concerts with which they raise funds for charity. They began supporting the Nuestra Señora de Gracía children's home, for which they bought sports equipment and gave monetary donations exceeding 7,000 euros.

"The club is proud to be a part of the local community and has a heavy focus on charity work. For the last 14 months, the club has forged a partnership with the Un Sí por la Vida cancer support association in Alhaurín el Grande. We have so far raised in excess of 6,000 euros for this volunteer-run group and we are using the anniversary concert to boost this fund," a spokesperson for the chapter told SUR in English.

The club is hosting an open day from 1pm on Saturday 28 March, with performances by resident band The Wild Cards and Deeper Purple, the tribute band fronted by renowned rock guitarist Rob Sas. The group are about to embark on an extensive tour of the UK, but have squeezed this concert in as a favour to the club, to which the guitarist is no stranger.

"This is the only gig in Spain for Deeper Purple in 2026. We're helping the Wolfmen celebrate their ten-year anniversary before we head off on tour. I've played for them previously and the place was rammed. I think this one will be even more spectacular," the guitarist said.

The anniversary party is expected to attract bikers and enthusiasts from Europe and across Andalucía, although it is not only for motorcycle fanatics.

"The Wolfmen's annual party isn't just for bikers, but for anyone who wants to enjoy good music, a great atmosphere and the opportunity to contribute to an important cause," the spokesperson concluded.