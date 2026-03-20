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The nautical centre will have the first major upgrade in its history. SUR
Benalmádena

The comprehensive renovation of the Benalmádena nautical centre receives approval

The 3.3-million-euro renovation will refurbish all areas of the building, originally constructed in 2002, marking the first major upgrade in its history

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 20 March 2026, 14:40

Benalmádena has announced one of the marina’s key short-term projects: the comprehensive renovation of the nautical centre.

The project, part of a wider improvement programme, has already received approval from the Andalusian public ports agency (APPA).

The 3.3-million-euro renovation will refurbish all areas of the building, originally constructed in 2002, marking the first major upgrade in its history. Currently spanning over 5,000 square metres, the nautical centre houses several clubs, offices and a restaurant. The renovation aims to maximise the space for both residents and visitors.

Plans include a new walkway connecting the street to the terrace level, refurbishment of the auditorium into flexible classrooms and upgrades to the restaurant, including a a roof-top terrace.

“Benalmádena Marina is an architectural gem and a major tourist and sporting attraction. Once Europe’s and the world’s best marina, it now needs modernisation to continue driving tourism in our town,” the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said.

The port’s board of directors will approve the project tender at its next meeting, alongside another key initiative: relocating the transformer station to allow for a future walkway linking the seafront promenade to the marina.

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surinenglish The comprehensive renovation of the Benalmádena nautical centre receives approval

The comprehensive renovation of the Benalmádena nautical centre receives approval