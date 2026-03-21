Chupete at the double again to seal dominant derby win for Malaga CF The academy forward was instrumental in Cadiz, keeping his side within one point of the automatic promotion spots

Daryl Finch Saturday, 21 March 2026, 21:55 Share

Malaga CF produced one of their most emphatic performances of the season with a 0-3 victory away to Cadiz, asserting control from the outset and maintaining it throughout Saturday's Andalusian derby.

The visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute through Chupete, who punished an error in midfield by Moussa Diakate with a precise left-footed strike from outside the area.

The forward doubled the advantage in the 33rd minute, calmly finishing inside the box after a measured assist from Joaquín despite pressure from Iker Recio.

Malaga extended their lead just two minutes into the second half when Dani Lorenzo completed a swift counterattack, beating three defenders before finishing from close range to make it 0-3.

Early control

Malaga’s authority was evident early on, with the Juan Francisco Funes's side imposing themselves physically and technically against a Cadiz team that had shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

The coach introduced Dani Sánchez in place of the injured Rafita and restored Chupete to the starting line-up, while David Larrubia was included despite missing training on Friday due to illness.

Cadiz, meanwhile, handed former Malaga forward Antoñito (on loan from Newcastle United) an opportunity following the late absence of Brian Ocampo. However, the forward was substituted at half time after a limited impact.

The visitors dominated possession and created several early chances, including a warning effort from Carlos Dotor after being teed up by Larrubia. The opening goal followed shortly after, setting the tone for the remainder of the half.

Malaga continued to press, with Dani Lorenzo given space to dictate play alongside an influential Dotor and an energetic Larrubia. Joaquín also contributed significantly, while Chupete proved decisive in front of goal, registering his sixth brace of the season.

Cadiz struggled to respond, managing only two attempts in the first half, neither of which seriously tested goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

Clinical finishing

Any possibility of a comeback was effectively ended at the start of the second half. After Alfonso Herrero denied Dawda in a one-on-one, Malaga immediately launched a counterattack that resulted in Dani Lorenzo’s goal.

Cadiz attempted to adjust by switching to a back three following the introduction of Bojan Kovacevic, but the change failed to stem the flow of attacks. Malaga remained composed in possession, continued to create opportunities and controlled the tempo of the game.

Late chances for substitute forwards Eneko Jauregi and Julen Lobete could have extended the scoreline further, but the visitors settled for three goals in a match that underlined their growing momentum.

The result leaves Malaga within a point of the automatic promotion spots, with eleven matches remaining in the season.