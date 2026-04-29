How To Vote from Spain as an American

SUR in English Málaga 29/04/2026 a las 11:14h.

For the millions of U.S. citizens living overseas — including the rather sizable community across southern Spain — that's a remarkable amount of unused civic muscle. Voting from abroad is actually straightforward. Any American citizen of voting age can cast a ballot abroad. Whether you’re in Malaga, Madrid or even Mallorca, you can request your ballot in the time it takes to enjoy a cafe con leche.

Who Can Vote from Spain

Every U.S. citizen aged 18 or older has the right to vote in federal elections, no matter where they live or who they are. That includes long-term retirees, working professionals, study-abroad students, dual citizens, and U.S. citizens who have never set foot in the United States. Rules for that last group can certainly vary by state, but most states do allow Americans born abroad to vote using a U.S. citizen parent's last American address.

The Three Steps to Voting from Spain

Voting from abroad comes down to three steps, all of which can be completed online for free.

Step 1 — Register and Request a Ballot

Americans abroad use a single federal form, the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), to register and request an absentee ballot at the same time. The form must be submitted every calendar year to remain active. The fastest way to complete it is at VoteFromAbroad.org, which walks users through state-specific questions and generates a ready-to-submit form in under ten minutes.

Step 2 — Receive the Ballot

Once the FPCA is approved, the local election office sends a blank ballot — typically by email, fax, or postal mail, depending on the voter's choice and state rules. Most states send overseas ballots about 45 days before a federal election. Americans in Spain are strongly encouraged to choose electronic delivery whenever possible to avoid international mail delays.

Step 3 — Return the Ballot

Return rules vary by state. Some accept ballots by email or secure online upload and others require postal mail. Voters returning a ballot from Spain by mail should send it well before the deadline. International delivery times to the U.S. can range from one to three weeks, and ballots that arrive late may not be counted.

Common Concerns for Americans in Spain

A few questions come up consistently among U.S. expats in Spain.

"I've Never Lived in the United States"

Many Americans born abroad — or who left the country as children — assume they can't vote. In most states, they can. The voting state is typically the last U.S. state of residence of a U.S. citizen parent and the FPCA form on VoteFromAbroad.org accounts for this scenario directly.

Mail and Delivery from Spain

Spanish postal service to the U.S. is reliable but international paper mail may take a bit longer to be delivered. So for ballots that must be mailed, sending early is the most important factor. Whenever a state allows it, voters should choose electronic ballot delivery and electronic return.

Will Registering Affect U.S. Taxes?

This is one of the most common concerns among Americans abroad. The short answer is no, but the VoteFromAbroad.org FAQ is the recommended resource for a full explanation.

A Note for the 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and roughly one-third of the Senate will be determined by the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. This also includes state and local offices nationwide. Americans in Spain wishing to vote should submit their FPCA early in the year to ensure a ballot arrives in time. As always, the form must be re-submitted annually, even by voters who registered in a previous cycle.

Where to Start

The simplest first step is VoteFromAbroad.org. The site is free, walks users through every step, supports both English and Spanish, and offers a Voter Helpdesk for personal assistance. Americans in Spain can go from "I should vote this year" to registration in under ten minutes.

Make your voice heard, you DO make a difference!