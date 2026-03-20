The contagious happiness of a town in the south of Spain

Chipiona is renowned for its great beaches with picturesque sunsets, its exceptional cuisine and its relaxed atmosphere with a laid-back lifestyle. Last year it was ranked as the happiest town in Spain

Alekk M. Saanders Chipiona Friday, 20 March 2026, 15:33 Share

International Day of Happiness, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, is celebrated worldwide on 20 March. Its aim is to help people around the world recognise the importance of happiness within their lives.

They say happiness is possible when you find yourself in a place with happy people. There are places like that in Andalucía. For example, Chipiona, in Cadiz province, is a town where quality of life is a top priority based on the local philosophy of living.

Happiness there seems to be contagious and that’s why it is believed that everyone who goes to Chipiona can significantly improve their well-being. SUR in English went there to see whether this is really the case.

Radiating history and natural joy

Chipiona is situated on the Costa de la Luz (Coast of Light, which already sounds invigorating), 54 kilometres from Cadiz. The town’s origins date back to Roman times. Apparently, its name derives from the Roman name of the ancient watchtower, Caepionis Turris.

Today, Chipiona’s landmark is a different tower, or rather a lighthouse. The 69-metre-high Faro de Chipiona is not only the tallest in Spain, but also the third tallest in Europe and the fifth tallest in the world.

Not far from the lighthouse stands the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Regla, which is the town’s most iconic building. Situated at the beach, on the site of an old fortress, the church looks so majestic that, especially in the morning, bathed in the first rays of the sun and surrounded by silence, it evokes a profound sense of admiration.

The 69-metre-high Faro de Chipiona is not only the tallest in Spain, but also the third tallest in Europe and the fifth tallest in the world

Zoom The Sunctuary of Our Lady of Regla. AMS

Chipiona is surrounded by natural beauty. It has long been proven that being in touch with nature helps to foster positive emotions. The town is framed by the Atlantic Ocean, with wide beaches and golden dunes dotted with evergreen pine trees.

It is a pleasure to walk along the local beaches which, by the way, are rich in iodine - a substance known as the ‘happiness drug’ and which has been proven to help combat low moods.

Moreover, the enchanting local sunsets, when the sky, shimmering with myriad colours, is reflected in the white sand, leave people in awe and lift their spirits. It is worth noting that the sunsets here are not only spectacular, but also… musical. For many years now, it has been customary in seaside bars to accompany the sunset with songs by the most famous local singer, Rocío Jurado.

Views in the area at different times of the day. A.M.Saanders

Incidentally, animal lovers will be keen to know that the strong Andalusian equestrian tradition is especially visible in Chipiona. At low tide, riders are often seen trotting across the wet sand. In addition, horse-drawn carriages with people wearing traditional Andalusian clothes travel along the coast at the water's edge, often from one town to another; and they sometimes sing.

From flowers to strawberries

What could make us easily happier than bright flowers and their fragrance? Even psychologists agree that flowers have a profound effect on our emotional well-being.

In Chipiona, floriculture has been a key industry since the 1970s. Nowadays, the town remains a major centre for flower production in Spain and is considered the main supplier of cut flowers to the Netherlands. The extensive greenhouses are home to a wide variety of carnations, as well as chrysanthemums, calla lilies and various ornamental plants.

Local products. A.M.Saanders

In addition, Chipiona’s fertile soil also yields delicious tomatoes, carrots and strawberries. Local farmers take pride in their strawberries, which differ from other varieties grown in neighbouring regions due to their bright red colour, firm texture and great sweetness. For sure, anyone who tastes them stops being bitter, at least for a while.

Vibrant cultural phenomenon

To enjoy Chipiona is to take long walks along its beaches and promenade, and then be sure to pop into its tapas bars. Be aware that tapas are not so much a meal as a distinctive, vibrant cultural phenomenon that embodies the spirit of community and socialising in Chipiona. No worries if you’re on your own. Just enter a bar, and you’ll easily find company, or rather, you will be found.

Walk and food. AMS

No doubt, it would be a shame not to sample the local culinary traditions, which are generally based on seafood.

In addition to typical Andalusian dishes, you’ll be offered a truly local delicacy. 'Erizos de mar', the creamy, slightly salty sea urchin roe is usually eaten raw. Locals emphasise that this is a delicacy that showcases the town’s maritime heritage.

Don’t say no to ‘ortigas de mar’ (fried sea anemones) which are typical of this area, and almost unknown in other parts of Andalucía. They are battered and fried here to create crispy bites with a soft, sea-flavoured filling.

In Chipiona. AMS

Every dish here is enjoyed alongside local sherry wines. Shakespeare described sherry as a drink that brings joy, wit and warmth, essentially defining it as ‘happy’. In fact the vineyards of Chipiona produce wines of the Moscatel, Oloroso and Fino varieties.

The town is for those who are ready to embrace the local concept of happiness - which lies in the combination of delicious food, a sunny climate, warm hospitality and… something special that could be described as ‘going with the flow’

Go with the flow

To sum up the trip, it should be stressed that Chipiona is a place where it is not easy to be stressed. The town offers a special, positive atmosphere. It will particularly appeal to those who appreciate a sense of freedom mixed with infinity, humility and, of course, authentic Andalucía.

The town is for those who are ready to embrace the local concept of happiness - which lies in the combination of delicious food, a sunny climate, warm hospitality and… something special that could be described as ‘going with the flow’ and that, most likely, is precisely the secret to the locals’ happiness.