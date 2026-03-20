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Maintenance work in a green area of San Pedro. SUR
Marbella

San Pedro Alcántara to benefit from green space maintenance plan

Marbella town hall is to spend more than three million euros over five years to improve the quality of gardens in the boulevard and south areas

José Carlos Garcia

Friday, 20 March 2026, 11:48

Marbella town hall is spending just over three million euros over five years in a conservation plan for the boulevard and southern zone of San Pedro Alcántara.

The programme covers green space maintenance, new planting, irrigation and street furniture upgrades, signage, fountains and other infrastructure.

The town hall also aims to remove barriers to accessibility, optimise safety and quality, "minimise global costs" and reduce response times in the case of incidents, according to the aims specified in the project. The contract for the work has now been put out to tender.

The work ranges from maintenance to conservation and improving green areas and public gardens, planting and improving irrigation.

Work on the boulevard includes maintaining urban furniture, signage and features such as fountains and steps.

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surinenglish San Pedro Alcántara to benefit from green space maintenance plan

San Pedro Alcántara to benefit from green space maintenance plan