Marbella gains more than 20,000 residents in last ten years making it the seventh most-populated municipality in Andalucía

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 23 December 2024, 10:30

Marbella's population has grown by more than 20,000 people in the past ten years, according to the latest official figures. The Costa del Sol municipality has now reached 159,000 inhabitants, consolidating its position as the seventh most-populated locality in the Andalucía region, according to Spain's national statistics institute (INE), based on the official padrón (or census) on 1 January this year. Seville leads the way in Andalucía with 687,488 inhabitants, followed by Malaga (591,637), Cordoba (322,811), Granada (232,717), Jerez de la Frontera (213,688) and Almeria (202,675).

While INE figures show an increase of 2,705 more people residing in Malaga than last year, Marbella town hall, in its latest update, shows an increase of some 165,000 residents. From 138,679 registered residents in 2014, a decade later there are 159,000, which means Marbella has gained almost the entire population of Nerja in the past ten years.

While the growth is contributing positively to the economy, public administrations are concerned about a lack of development of infrastructures which are not increasing at the same rate. The A-7 motorway, for example, experiences daily issues with traffic in both Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara.

Multicultural city

There are 83,097 women and 75,903 men registered in Marbella, divided into 153 different nationalities, according to the figures. After Madrid and Barcelona, Marbella is the locality with the third largest variety of inhabitants from other countries in Spain. The most popular countries of origin are Spain, followed by the United Kingdom, Morocco, Ukraine, Colombia and Russia, according to Marbella town hall.

Almost 30% of Marbella's residents are foreigners, the figures show. Among the most curious places of origin are small principalities such as Liechtenstein, micro-states such as San Marino, Caribbean islands such as Trinidad and Tobago or Saint Lucia, lesser known countries such as Tajikistan or Burundi and even the distant continent of Oceania with residents from Vanuatu. In Marbella, 78.4% of the world's countries are represented among its population, according to the data.