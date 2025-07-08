Marbella Castle hosts new archaeological excavations

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 13:54 Compartir

A new phase of archaeological excavation is under way at Marbella Castle and the work will continue until August. Carmen Díaz, director general of culture at Marbella town hall, explained that the project is part of a strategic plan to enhance the monument and to understand the history of the city.

Díaz went on to say that the work focuses on determining the use and dimensions "of some very interesting constructions located in the previous campaign, which will allow us to make significant progress in understanding a settlement that is more than 2,000 years old".

She said that one of the main objectives is to "locate vestiges of the Byzantine period, a historical phase about which we still have a lack of information" and that "discovering remains from this period would be a milestone that would greatly enrich our knowledge of the origins of our old town".

Díaz added that similar work has been ongoing since 2010, on the one hand, research through the study of the walls and the carrying out of excavations in different sectors "which have already brought to light important remains from Roman and medieval times".

The conservation and restoration of the north and east walls is also being carried out "thus guaranteeing the preservation of the monument".