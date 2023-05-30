Man arrested after woman falls to her death from fourth-floor window in Marbella According to initial police investigations the deceased spent the night at the detained 43-year-old’s home before falling to her death at around 4am on Sunday morning

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 43-year-old man in Marbella for his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of a woman who fell from a fourth-floor property in the Las Albarizas district of the town. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, 28 May.

After the alarm was raised a police patrol located the lifeless body of the woman, who was found lying in a pool of blood. They noticed that one of the clotheslines on the second floor of the building was broken and that, during the fall, the woman's body had caught some hanging sheets, so they deduced that she must have fallen from above that height.

Police located all those who resided in the floors above, except for one of them, the inhabitant of the room she had plunged from. Officers gleaned that he was not in the house, although the door had been left open.

According to investigations, the deceased had spent the night in the house, which belonged to the arrested person, and where they had allegedly been consuming narcotic substances. At around 4am, the woman fell through one of the windows of the building and the suspect supposedly left the scene without alerting the emergency services.

For now, the National Police force has ruled out that there was a relationship between the detained person and the deceased. Pending the results of the autopsy, officers in Marbella Police are keeping all lines of investigation open.