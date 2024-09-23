Madrid to Marbella in four hours: Iryo and Avanza sign fast-track agreement

David Lerma Marbella Monday, 23 September 2024, 18:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Private high-speed train operator Iryo and Spanish bus company Avanza have signed an agreement to launch a new four-hour service between Marbella and Madrid.

They will integrate the train and bus travel in a single ticket. Iryo already allows passengers to reach destinations on the Costa del Sol such as Marbella, Estepona and Fuengirola, as well as Algeciras and La Línea de la Concepción. From now, together with Avanza, the railway operator will take passengers beyond the train station in the province of Malaga with bus services.

In addition to the 10 daily connections (five outward and five return) between Madrid and Malaga that Iryo offers its passengers, there are more than 20 daily Avanza buses to Marbella every 30 to 60 minutes, more than 10 to Estepona every one to two hours, around six to Fuengirola and Algeciras and five to La Línea de la Concepción. This guarantees a wide range of services to meet the needs of all passengers.

"This initiative is excellent news not only from the point of view of mobility and connectivity, to bring Marbella even closer to visitors travelling from Madrid, but also in terms of sustainability, with a firm commitment to public transport and environmentally responsible tourism," said Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz.

Iryo CEO Simone Gorini said the agreement allows for "sustainable and flexible" travel for a city that in 2023 welcomed 736,000 visitors via the 50 daily connections with Malaga city. "It's a plan that works because people in Spain like to travel and it allows for different options," he added.