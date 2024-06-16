Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of the municipality of Istán. (File image). Archivo
Lost foreign hiker rescued from difficult-to-access ravine near Marbella
112 incident

The rescue operation was carried out by a Guardia Civil mountain rescue team from Álora and a police force helicopter from Granada

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 16 June 2024, 20:50

Last Friday (14 June), the Guardia Civil rescued a lost, young hiker from the Netherlands who was eventually located in a difficult-to-access area in the municipality of Istán, near Marbella, in the province of Malaga.

The police received a tip-off alerting them to a lost hiker. Immediately, a rescue operation was launched by the Guardia Civil mountain rescue team based in Álora and force helicopter from Granada.

According to the Guardia Civil, the officers safely rescued the young man who was found in a ravine with difficult access and steep slopes.

