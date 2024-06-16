Lost foreign hiker rescued from difficult-to-access ravine near Marbella

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 16 June 2024, 20:50 Compartir Copiar enlace

Last Friday (14 June), the Guardia Civil rescued a lost, young hiker from the Netherlands who was eventually located in a difficult-to-access area in the municipality of Istán, near Marbella, in the province of Malaga.

The police received a tip-off alerting them to a lost hiker. Immediately, a rescue operation was launched by the Guardia Civil mountain rescue team based in Álora and force helicopter from Granada.

According to the Guardia Civil, the officers safely rescued the young man who was found in a ravine with difficult access and steep slopes.