Long delays and traffic tailback of up to thirteen kilometres following accident on A-7 in Marbella

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 2 February 2024, 17:32

A multiple collision is causing major traffic tailbacks this Friday afternoon (2 February) on the A-7, near Marbella. According to the Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) roads authority, an accident involving four vehicles was reported at 3.35pm.

Fortunately, according to SUR sources, only material damage to the vehicles has been suffered, although the accident is badly affecting traffic in the area. In fact, a traffic tailback has been recorded from kilometre point 1028 to 1041, in the direction of Malaga, according to the DGT.

There is also heavy traffic reported in both directions in San Pedro, but traffic is stll moving, for the time being.