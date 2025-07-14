Laura Chaplin: 'A day without laughter is a day lost in our lives'

The artist Laura Chaplin in front of her works in the art space Gómez y Molina Joyeros in Marbella.

Emma Pérez-Romera Marbella Monday, 14 July 2025, 13:57 Compartir

Her smile betrays her mission in the world. A mission that Laura (Switzerland, 1987) inherited from her grandfather, the great Charles Chaplin, to "bring happiness and laughter to all corners of the world through art".

Her paintings are on display in Spain for the first time in an exhibition open until 17 July in the exclusive and recently opened space on Avenida Ramón y Cajal in Marbella. Gómez y Molina jeweller's has unveiled its new exhibition space with the work of Laura Chaplin.

A "marvellous match," said the artist, emotionally.

- This is your first exhibition in Spain, what does this event mean to you?

- It makes me feel very good that my paintings are finally being exhibited in Spain. In 2011 I did my first exhibition and I have travelled with my paintings all over the world. I am very excited that they are finally being shown in this country - particularly in Marbella and in this space where painting and jewellery mix: two art forms that go hand in hand.

- There are 22 paintings on display here: showing your grandfather, female silhouettes and horses in a pictorial world that could be described as dreamlike. What are you looking for with your paintings?

- My paintings are an extension of my personality and my life's aim to make people feel good and transmit positivity. I want the people who look at them to light up, smile, forget their stress and feel calm.

- And why the colour blue?

- It suggests peace and calm: it's relaxing. It feels like my roots and I think it helps to raise the energy. That's why the colour blue is important in these paintings. Marbella is blue and its light is fantastic to present my work. Additionally, it's one of the most cosmopolitan places in the world, it breathes joy and living here brings smiles - one of my goals.

- Her official residence is in Switzerland but she has been living in Vinaroz in Castellón for some time now.

- Yes, I developed part of my artistic side there and also my love for horses - the muses of many of my paintings and focus of my art therapy as well. I will spend the summer there and then continue with more exhibitions in Germany in the autumn.

- You speak about your grandfather with great love and feel an obligation to carry on his legacy and expand it. Why?

- My grandfather did many things in his life to make people happier, to make them laugh. I share his opinion that a day without laughter is a day lost in our lives and I really believe that laughter is the first step to happiness. Therefore I think it is necessary to work on it like he did and continue in his footsteps. He had a great ability to impact people and that remains very important and necessary to this day.

- You have also written a book in which you talk about happiness, your grandfather, and why it is so important to smile. It's called Lachen Ist der Erste Schritt zum Glück, which means Laughter Is the First Step to Happiness.

- I believe in influence to make an impact and in this fast paced world where stress levels are so high that you have to stop and laugh. That's why I wanted to write this book: so that people who read it will stop, enjoy and laugh.

- Your artistic work focuses on painting, but your creative work also includes a collection of bags, watches and clothes. Your way of thinking has led you to be a patron of several NGOs worldwide.

- That's right. I work directly with two specific foundations, one in Switzerland that works on the ground in Colombia, called Moi Pour Toi, the other called Cotton Made in Africa. Moi Pour Toi provides protection, education and comprehensive training to vulnerable children and adolescents between the ages of 4 and 18. Cotton Made in Africa works towards sustainable cotton, protection of nature, organic farming and raising awareness about caring for the planet. It is very important for me to do this work - it fills my heart.

- Finally, Laura, please encourage our readers to visit your exhibition.

- Well, anyone can go and see the exhibition, there are no limits to anything: you just want to enjoy it and experience its light.