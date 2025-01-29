Second kidnapping in less than one week on the Costa del Sol

María José Díaz Alcalá Marbella Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 11:22 | Updated 11:30h. Compartir

A second kidnapping on the Costa del Sol in less than one week was reported in Marbella on Monday 27 January. The victim, who is a businessman, was cornered in an isolated area of the town, after which the perpetrators forced him into a car, held him at gunpoint and beat him with the intention of burgling his home, where he was finally released after about 20 minutes. According to sources, the National Police has already taken charge of the investigation of the case, which closely follows the kidnapping of another man in Sabinillas on 23 January.

At around 7pm on 27 January, the victim, a warehouse owner in the La Campana industrial area, was approached by the alleged attackers, who forced him into a vehicle.

According to the victim's account given to the police after his release, the suspects held him at gunpoint and beat him.

They then drove the vehicle to the victim's home, which they intended to burgle. It was in his home where the businessman, dazed and in a state of shock, was released, after which he managed to contact the emergency services. National Police investigators are trying to shed light on the facts and capture the perpetrators. No arrests have been made yet.

On Thursday 23 January, the police force also received an alert regarding the kidnapping of a man that had taken place on the Sabinillas promenade two days prior. A snatched photograph taken by the victim of a steering wheel with the logo of the vehicle brand was key to the resolution of the operation. In under 16 hours, the police located and freed the victim and arrested the four suspects. While holding the victim at gunpoint, the perpetrators had interrogated him about a third party who had allegedly swindled them out of 30,000 euros.

Despite the time proximity of these two cases, it should be remembered that kidnapping is the crime category that experienced the sharpest decline in Malaga province last year. According to the latest crime statistics compiled by Spain's Ministry of the Interior, in the period between January and September 2024 four cases were registered, compared to the 16 recorded in the same months in 2023.