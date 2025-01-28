Kidnapping on the Costa del Sol: Watch as police locate victim and arrest four suspects in under 16 hours

On Thursday 23 January, in under 16 hours, Spain's National Police force solved the kidnapping of a man in Sabinillas on the western strip of the Costa del Sol. A snatched photograph of a steering wheel showing the marque of the vehicle was the key to locating and freeing the victim and arresting the four suspects. The perpetrators had threatened the hostage with a gun, trying to get information about a third party who had allegedly swindled them out of 30,000 euros.

The investigation began two days after the kidnapping of the man from the promenade in Sabinillas. It was only on Thursday 23 January that National Police officers received the alert, which also provided photographs and videos, showing the victim being held at gunpoint and asked about an individual who had swindled the kidnappers.

Upon investigation, the police found out that the incident had been committed by a group of men in two vehicles who had forced the victim into the boot of one of the cars.

A steering wheel and GPS coordinates, key to freedom

While the victim was being held hostage, he managed to contact the person he was being interrogated about, a friend of both himself and his partner. He even managed to send his partner a photograph from inside the vehicle, in which the logo of the car marque could be seen on the steering wheel. He also gave geographical coordinates of a street in Torre del Mar.

With the information provided, police officers initiated numerous procedures to locate and free the victim and arrest the perpetrators. At the location provided, they found a parked vehicle that corresponded to the one in the victim's photo.

A police operation was then set up in the area, where they found another car, behind the one they had already been watching, whose characteristics also coincided with those of the vehicles used in the kidnapping. Inside, they saw a man in the driver's seat.

A few hours later, the officers spotted two vehicles parked near the previous ones, one of them coinciding in model and colour with the information provided. It was at that moment that the investigators saw the victim being taken out of the vehicle in question and put into another car. The investigators then followed the vehicle, which was finally intercepted at the A-7 motorway in direction to Malaga. The success of the operation was also possible with the support of the GAC and UPR specialist units.

In just 16 hours after receiving the alert, police located and released the victim, who showed no injuries, and arrested four people.