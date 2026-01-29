Marbella dog attack: Animal was 'bound to kill' according to rescuer Iván

Iván talking with the two children he saved from the dog attack in Marbella.

Irene Quirante Thursday, 29 January 2026, 11:33 Share

A morning run on the San Pedro Alcántara promenade in Marbella turned into a life-and-death struggle on Tuesday when a 36-year-old man intervened to save two children and a woman from a savage dog attack.

Julia was walking with her nine-year-old son Sasha and the 11-year-old daughter of a friend, when they were suddenly attacked by a loose dog. The owner was nowhere to be seen.

Iván was running nearby and he noticed a commotion in the distance. He saw how Julia was trying to lift her son away from the animal.

According to Iván, the dog "had become obsessed with the boy", relentlessly trying to bite him. "The animal was going to kill. First, it went for the girl and then it didn't want to let go of the boy," Iván told SUR.

The man rushed to help the three victims. Thanks to his strength and build (85 kilos and 1.80 metres), he managed to push the dog away and lift the little boy onto his shoulders.

The dog, which was jumping up and down, determined to harm the child, then started to bite Iván's legs. The man's attempts to kick the aggressive animal away were in vain.

A nearby restaurant saved them

While trying to protect himself and Sasha, Iván saw a nearby restaurant and ran towards it. The dog kept running after him. "At one point it jumped up and latched onto my left arm. It wouldn't let go," Iván said.

He managed to open the door and let the boy go in, after which he hit the dog with the door several times, until it finally released his arm.

Iván sustained a ten-centimetre-long and five-centimetre-deep bite injury, which required stitches. Sasha's trousers were torn to bits, but he, as well as his mother and 11-year-old Marta didn't sustain serious injuries.

Iván does not consider himself a "hero". He told SUR that his only concern was to protect Sasha, who was visibly terrified by the dog when they reached the restaurant. "The poor thing kept hugging me, scared, saying 'Please don't open the door'."

"We are going to file a joint complaint to find the owner and take the corresponding measures, because this could have ended tragically," Iván stated.