Photos of the injuries sustained by the nine-year-old boy. Sur
112 incident

Two children and two adults injured in Marbella dog attack

The Local Police are currently trying to find the owner of the dog with the help of the animal's identification chip

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 15:52

Two children and two adults were injured in a dog attack on the San Pedro Alcántara promenade in Marbella on Tuesday evening. The police are trying to find the dog owner.

The incident took place around 6pm on 27 January. Two children were walking with the mother of one of them, when a loose dog attacked them. The owner was not present.

SUR spoke to Julia - the mother of the nine-year-old boy, who was on his bicycle, accompanied by an 11-year-old girl and her mother. According to Julia, the dog "went after" her son. The other mother grabbed him and tried to put him on a lamppost to prevent a more serious attack.

The three victims were saved thanks to a man who was doing sports nearby. "He didn't hesitate and rushed to help them," Julia said.

The man bore the brunt of the attack. He sustained a gash in his left arm that required stitches.

The nine-year-old boy has injuries to his back and legs, while the other child and her mother have bruises and scratches. Fortunately, their injuries are mild.

The two mothers have reported the incident to the emergency services. The Local Police are currently trying to find the owner of the dog with the help of the animal's identification chip.

