Marbella teen’s ‘reckless’ river swim as Storm Leonardo battered coast

A teenager tried to go for a swim in the Guadaiza river in Marbella on Wednesday, amid storm Leonardo and a weather warning for heavy rain.

Emergency workers quickly reprimanded him and got him to leave the river before he could seriously injure himself. Councillor for safety and emergencies José Eduardo Díaz called the boy's behaviour "reckless" and said that such actions are what leads to emergency operations and life-threatening incidents.

On Wednesday, the councillor denounced another incident prompted by the imprudence of three people who decided to cross a flooded area in a car despite the signs banning access. They required a rescue operation, which put their lives and those of the emergency team at risk.

Díaz reminded the public that Marbella is under a yellow warning for rain and strong winds on Thursday and that restrictions remain in place. The town hall has cancelled all of its agenda and suspended school classes.

Díaz highlighted the speed of the wind and the danger posed by the soaked ground to justify restrictions. He advised all residents against any unnecessary journeys.

The emergency teams have responded to around 40 incidents in the town since Wednesday, 20 of them concerning falling trees and five collapsing walls. Residents also requested help in flooding homes.

The councillor said that all emergency services will keep working "at full capacity" on Thursday.