Photo from the rescue operation in Marbella on Tuesday night. SUR
Emergency

Marbella flood rescue: three saved from car after breaching storm restrictions

The fire brigade carried out a dangerous night-time operation to pull the trio from the Rio Verde; local council confirms trio will be fined

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 15:52

The Marbella fire and rescue service saved three people who had decided to cross the Rio Verde in a car despite signs banning access due to floods on Tuesday night.

The rescued trio will receive sanctions for breaching safety regulations and endangering their lives and those of the emergency team.

According to councillor for emergencies José Eduardo Díaz, the incident required a "high-risk" operation given the rise of the river level and the release of water from the La Concepción dam.

"The vehicle recklessly passed over the signpost and the fence that prevented the crossing of the Verde river," Díaz said. The councillor said that all three individuals will receive fines for "breaking the police seal" and endangering not only their physical integrity, but also that of those who came to their aid.

Marbella strengthens safety measures

Civil protection volunteers, the fire brigade and rescue teams have been "monitoring river beds and possible emergencies" in Marbella since Tuesday. The town hall has warned residents of the risks and strongly advised against unnecessary movements.

Despite the risk, the Rio Verde incident has required the most serious operation so far in the town. Apart from this, the most relevant reports concern three fallen trees and pools of water on some roads in the municipality.

