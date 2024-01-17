Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Salvamento Marítimo rescue craft. SUR
Helicopter joins search for two young men missing at sea since Tuesday night off the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Helicopter joins search for two young men missing at sea since Tuesday night off the Costa del Sol

A friend of the pair called Salvamento Marítimo to report that they had suffered an engine failure on the boat they had been out fishing in. A storm, with wind gusts of over 37 knots, is making the search work extremely difficult

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 15:47

Compartir

Spain's coast guard and maritime rescue is maintaining a search operation for two young people who were reported missing on Tuesday 16 January at sea off the coast of Marbella. Their mobile phones are no longer operational and the boat in which they were sailing has not been located.

The first warning of the emergency dates back to 8.23pm on Tuesday when a friend of the pair phoned Salvamento Marítimo to report that the two young men were on board a 6.5 metre fibreglass boat called Budion and had suffered an engine failure.

The person who raised the alarm said that he had received the call for help from the two young men and that, immediately afterwards, their mobile phones stopped giving a signal. The Salvamento Marítimo operators attempted to call them and found that the phones were indeed disconnected.

According to the informant, the last coordinates given to him by the young men indicated an area some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Marbella, off Cabopino, so the search was launched in that area.

Salvamento Marítimo sent the vessel Salvamar Gadir and later the helicopter Helimer 223 to assist in the search. It also alerted other vessels in the area to be on alert, as well as informing the marinas in Marbella and Estepona in case the Budion docked at either of them.

This Wednesday afternoon, 17 January, the search remains active and the coast guard and maritime rescue service is maintaining its sea and air search to try to locate the two young men, although the weather conditions are very unfavourable. A strong storm, with wind gusts of over 37 knots, is making the search work extremely difficult.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga and the Costa del Sol face several days of rain and higher temperatures than normal
  2. 2 Scooters in Malaga: These are the new regulations every user needs to know about
  3. 3 Arrests after hooded thieves rob 73-year-old man of supermarket takings in Malaga province town
  4. 4 Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is what you should be paying
  5. 5 Drink-driver clocked at 210km/h on Malaga motorway
  6. 6 Spanish government bans the use of flavours and aromas in heated tobacco products
  7. 7 International Croquette Day: Where the popular Spanish tapa originates from and how to make them
  8. 8 Bowling alley and virtual reality zone set to open at Muelle Uno in Malaga
  9. 9 'I'm full and need to be emptied!': Fuengirola optimises waste collection with new smart bins
  10. 10 Junta de Andalucía clarifies when it will drop mandatory face masks in all healthcare facilities

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad