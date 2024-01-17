Helicopter joins search for two young men missing at sea since Tuesday night off the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 15:47 | Updated 15:54h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's coast guard and maritime rescue is maintaining a search operation for two young people who were reported missing on Tuesday 16 January at sea off the coast of Marbella. Their mobile phones are no longer operational and the boat in which they were sailing has not been located.

The first warning of the emergency dates back to 8.23pm on Tuesday when a friend of the pair phoned Salvamento Marítimo to report that the two young men were on board a 6.5 metre fibreglass boat called Budion and had suffered an engine failure.

The person who raised the alarm said that he had received the call for help from the two young men and that, immediately afterwards, their mobile phones stopped giving a signal. The Salvamento Marítimo operators attempted to call them and found that the phones were indeed disconnected.

According to the informant, the last coordinates given to him by the young men indicated an area some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Marbella, off Cabopino, so the search was launched in that area.

Salvamento Marítimo sent the vessel Salvamar Gadir and later the helicopter Helimer 223 to assist in the search. It also alerted other vessels in the area to be on alert, as well as informing the marinas in Marbella and Estepona in case the Budion docked at either of them.

This Wednesday afternoon, 17 January, the search remains active and the coast guard and maritime rescue service is maintaining its sea and air search to try to locate the two young men, although the weather conditions are very unfavourable. A strong storm, with wind gusts of over 37 knots, is making the search work extremely difficult.