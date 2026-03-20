Popular chamber music cycle returns to Alhaurín de la Torre

Tony Bryant Alhaurín de la Torre. Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:33 Share

Alhaurín de la Torre is hosting the 21st Ciclo Música de Cámara (chamber music cycle) at the Vicente Aleixandre cultural centre on four Saturdays over the next two months. Organised by the cultural department, the concerts take place at 7.30pm and offer a varied programme performed by some of the most promising groups on the chamber music scene.

The series opens on Saturday 21 March with a recital by Ensemble Vega, accompanied by poet Antonio Carvajal (a professor at Granada University), performing Joseph Haydn's The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross. The trio, composed of violin, cello and piano, and have been performing chamber music together since 1996.

The next in the cycle (18 April) presents works by Frank Bridge and Edward Elgar performed by the Cuarteto Ars Nova, a string quartet founded in 1990 as the resident ensemble of the Granada city orchestra.

On April 25, the Dutch group, The Rodin Trio, will perform Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet Suite and Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story; while the final concert on 9 May presents the Spanish national music awards winners, Arbós, who offer a classic Spanish repertoire, with works by Joaquín Turina and Enrique Granados.

Tickets, which cost five euros, are now on sale at the cultural centre in Alhaurín de la Torre and online at www.mientrada.net