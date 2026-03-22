Malaga CF sell 1,800 retro shirts on day one as IlloJuan collaboration proves hit The club confirmed stock had sold out online before midday and remaining units were only available in physical stores at La Rosaleda and Calle Larios

A fan looks at the new retro shirt at the club shop at La Rosaleda stadium.

Jorge Garrido Sunday, 22 March 2026, 21:54 Share

Malaga CF sold 1,800 units of their new retro shirt on the first day of release, with online stock exhausted before midday on Friday, the club has said.

The third instalment of their vintage-inspired kits was launched ahead of Spanish football’s ‘vintage’ matchday, scheduled from 10 to 13 April, when Malaga will wear the shirt at home to Las Palmas. Priced at 79.95 euros, the initial sales generated around 143,000 in revenue.

According to the club, while the official website ran out of stock within hours, shirts remained available at the La Rosaleda stadium store and the outlet on Calle Larios.

The design pays tribute to the side's 2002-03 UEFA Cup campaign that followed their Intertoto Cup success. That season, they reached the quarter-finals and recorded notable victories, including a win against Leeds United.

Collaboration draws attention

The shirt was produced in collaboration with Fuengirola-born streamer IlloJuan, one of the most prominent content creators globally. The design includes personalised details linked to the streamer, such as the phrase “IlloJuan manda” printed inside the collar.

Previous retro releases by Malaga have also performed strongly in sales, delivering significant financial returns for the club, particularly the first edition.

Despite some divided opinion among supporters over the collaboration with a non-football content creator, early figures suggest the latest launch has continued that commercial trend.