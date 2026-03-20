Fuengirola and regional government move forward with bus station upgrade

Tony Bryant Friday, 20 March 2026, 13:42 Share

Fuengirola council and the Andalusian regional government (Junta) are collaborating on a project to reorganise and modernise the town’s bus station. The move aims to create a safer, more accessible environment that aligns with the municipality’s modernised image.

The town hall has held several meetings to make progress on the tendering of a new project by the regional authority aimed at addressing this infrastructure, the refurbishment of which has been a long-standing demand of both Fuengirola’s residents and the council itself.

During the various meetings, local and regional representatives made progress on the process of tendering the drafting of the project for the upgrading of the current station, with the aim of minimising disruption to local residents and providing a better service for users.

In this regard, some of the features envisaged in the new proposal include the creation of shaded areas, improved accessibility and safety for passengers and surroundings more in keeping with Fuengirola’s renewed image.

Similarly, technical teams from both administrations are also exploring the possibility of identifying suitable land in the future for its relocation.

The existing bus terminal is located on Calle Alfonso XIII and handles an average of more than 200 buses daily - a figure that rises to over 300 at certain times of the year - transporting around two million passengers annually.

“Having a bus station that meets our current population levels and our needs as a tourist municipality is essential and a priority. Its location is unbeatable, next to the train station, but many changes are needed to make it a more efficient facility and better integrated into the town. We have repeatedly urged the regional government, which is responsible in this matter, to decide on an alternative as soon as possible,” explained Mayor Ana Mula.