Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Josele
Housing

Large police deployment to evict squatters from site where one of biggest luxury hotels on the Costa del Sol is to be built

Officers launched the operation early this Wednesday morning and started to evict the families that have been living in the old campsite next to the Pinillo beach

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 13:14

A dozen vans from the National Police force's intervention unit (UIP, the former riot police), accompanied by public safety and Local Police crews launched a large eviction operation to remove the squatters that have been living in the old campsite next to the Pinillo beach in Marbella.

The aim was to clear the area where one of the largest luxury hotel and residential complexes on the coast will be built - Four Seasons Marbella.

The building was occupied by six families that had made various improvements to raise it from the ruins it used to occupy and make it habitable. The inhabitants complained about the situation, which is forcing them out onto the streets in the middle of July, at a time of incessant rent price rises. Despite some of the families expressing their desperation, the eviction was carried out in a peaceful manner without any incidents reported.

Josele

The future hotel, promoted by business owner Ricardo Arranz, is worth 650 million euros. The town hall has already given its approval, which means that the construction process can start soon. The complex will include residential suites, villas, a beach club and a high-class restaurant.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 New city football club launched with ambitions to compete with Malaga CF
  3. 3 Benalmádena responds to requests and creates more than 40 new parking spaces
  4. 4 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  5. 5 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  6. 6 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Mijas records lowest unemployment figures in last 20 years
  9. 9 Rotary Club Marbella organises golf event in aid of local charities
  10. 10 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Large police deployment to evict squatters from site where one of biggest luxury hotels on the Costa del Sol is to be built

Large police deployment to evict squatters from site where one of biggest luxury hotels on the Costa del Sol is to be built