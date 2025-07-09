Large police deployment to evict squatters from site where one of biggest luxury hotels on the Costa del Sol is to be built

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 13:14 Compartir

A dozen vans from the National Police force's intervention unit (UIP, the former riot police), accompanied by public safety and Local Police crews launched a large eviction operation to remove the squatters that have been living in the old campsite next to the Pinillo beach in Marbella.

The aim was to clear the area where one of the largest luxury hotel and residential complexes on the coast will be built - Four Seasons Marbella.

The building was occupied by six families that had made various improvements to raise it from the ruins it used to occupy and make it habitable. The inhabitants complained about the situation, which is forcing them out onto the streets in the middle of July, at a time of incessant rent price rises. Despite some of the families expressing their desperation, the eviction was carried out in a peaceful manner without any incidents reported.

Zoom Josele

The future hotel, promoted by business owner Ricardo Arranz, is worth 650 million euros. The town hall has already given its approval, which means that the construction process can start soon. The complex will include residential suites, villas, a beach club and a high-class restaurant.