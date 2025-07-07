Green light for Dolce&Gabbana's designer development in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 7 July 2025, 15:14 Compartir

Big fashion brands have set their sights on Marbella, not only for their most exclusive boutiques but also for their leap into home design. Developer Sierra Blanca Estates has already obtained the building permit for the Design Hills Dolce&Gabbana Marbella project - the Italian firm's first residential complex in Europe. This milestone, with the integration of a top name, is another step forward in the world of luxury in Marbella.

"This step marks a turning point not only for our company but for the very concept of residential luxury," says the company's CEO, Carlos Rodríguez. He adds that "this project (...) unites architecture, design and lifestyle" for the first time in Sierra Blanca Estates's history.

"We are sure that Design Hills will not only consolidate Marbella as a global benchmark for design and exclusivity but will also open a new chapter for Sierra Blanca Estates and our commitment to excellence," Rodríguez states.

The luxury properties

Design Hills Dolce&Gabbana Marbella will comprise five main buildings with panoramic views of the Mediterranean, surrounded by gardens and outdoor swimming pools. The project will feature a total of 94 homes of between 280 and 900 square metres designed by the Italian fashion house and developed on a plot of more than 90,000 square metres. Each home will include large spaces with terraces, private swimming pools, leisure areas and advanced home automation, with construction and delivery scheduled for completion in the second half of 2028.

Some of the hallmarks of the properties include ventilated facades with large-format porcelain tiles, which run from floor to ceiling. In addition, the solid surface overhangs and glass balustrades provide lightness and visual purity, while the large, minimalist exterior joinery allows for a fluid transition between the interior and the terraces, in harmony with the landscape.

The interior design details have been carefully selected: large-format wall coverings in the main rooms, marble flooring in all interior and exterior surfaces, large swimming pools surrounded by gardens as well as an exclusive landscape design that enhances the experience of living in this environment.