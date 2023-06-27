From a friendly kiss to a violent assault: how an elderly man was robbed of a Rolex worth 18,000 euros in Marbella The 78-year-old victim suffered injuries to his face after allegedly being hit, and also to his wrist as the female thief tried to snatch the expensive timepiece from him

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano Malaga

A 78-year-old man was about to go into a pharmacy in Marbella when he was approached by a woman, who he thought was about to try and kiss him.

Instead, the woman reached for the diamond-studded Rolex watch on his wrist and a struggle between the two ensued. The man tried to push her away, but the woman came at him again, and allegedly struck him in the face and slashed his wrists as she tugged at and eventually stole his 18,000-euro watch.

It all happened in broad daylight on Wednesday 21 June about 12.10pm in the Marbella Real residential estate area. The man, a foreign citizen, required medical attention for the cuts on his wrist after the incident. The woman fled in a vehicle where a second person had been waiting for her.

The National Police has opened an investigation into the incident. The perpetrator allegedly used a technique the police know as, petty theft, where the criminals approach their victims to give them a hug or a kiss.

Amid the confusion and distraction, the thieves take advantage of the situation to steal their victims' valuables instead.