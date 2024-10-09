Costa del Sol to get new five-star hotel following major refurbishment of Meliá Marbella Banús

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 17:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella town hall has given the green light to the building permit for the complete refurbishment of the Meliá Marbella Banús hotel, which will become a new five-star hotel for the Costa del Sol town.

"For us it is proof of the level of excellence that is being achieved in the town that the four-star hotels are becoming five-star, that investment is continuing, that a situation is being generated that keeps investment in the hotel industry attractive," said Marbella's deputy mayor, Félix Romero, on Tuesday.

The investment amounts to more than eight million euros and includes regulation of the various floors of the building as well as the complete renovation and extension of the hotel building, which will result in 200 rooms.

Work will also be carried out on the swimming pool although, according to the councillor, "there is still a need for additional work to be carried out with two new pools to be built in the southern area".

"For us it is very good news to be able to say that another great hotel of a great company is undertaking an investment of this calibre to make its accommodation in Puerto Banús a five-star hotel and reinforce the hotel offer of our town, which is probably the most exquisite in the whole of the Spanish Mediterranean coast," Romero added.

Building permits

The deputy mayor also gave an update of major and minor projects managed during September, which amounted to more than a hundred licences for a total of 18 million euros. "It has been a very active month in terms of building and planning permissions, making smart and sustainable development possible," he said.

In addition to the licence for the Hotel Meliá Marbella Banús, Romero highlighted the construction of 10 multi-family homes in Calle María José González Bartolomé in San Pedro Alcántara, with a budget of 3.5 million euros, and another licence to build seven properties in the area between Calle Enrique del Castillo and Avenida Ramón y Cajal, a project to which 780,000 euros will be allocated. Apart from the larger investments, Romero reported a total of 94 authorisations for minor projects in San Pedro and Nueva Andalucía, with a budget of 5.5 million euros.