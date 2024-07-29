Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Venus beach in Marbella. Josele
Marbella&#039;s new regulations bylaw gets go-ahead for town&#039;s 25 beaches
Marbella's new regulations bylaw gets go-ahead for town's 25 beaches

As a result, around 11,500 square metres of public beach space will be recovered for the use of local residents by reducing the surface area some businesses that operate on the seashore

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 29 July 2024, 18:27

Marbella town hall has approved, during a council meeting on Friday 26 July, a bylaw regulating the conditions of use of the 25 beaches of the municipality. Once the public information and hearing process had been completed, a total of 25 objections were received, of which 15 were upheld and incorporated into the final document.

"The fines will not be applied until one month after the entry into force of this bylaw," said the councillor in charge of the area, Diego López, adding, "During this time we will publicise the text so that users are aware of it."

This issue has been a source of controversy over the last few months due to the rejection expressed by some local business owners of the reduction of spaces for sunbeds and water sports. As a result, some 11,500 square metres of public beach space will be recovered for the use of local residents by reducing the surface area of these facilities. This measure will mainly affect Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Casablanca, Fontanilla, La Venus, El Pinillo, Alicate, La Víbora, Las Chapas and Cabopino beaches.

Regarding the objections presented by the PSOE, the councillor, Adrián Jiménez, praised the fact that "50 per cent of them have been accepted" although he also regretted that other suggestions have been discarded, including "exempting children under five years of age from the regulation regarding urinating on the beaches as they are too young to be able to control it and their parents could be fined for it".

Seaweed

Councillors also approved the proposal put forward by the Partido Popular (PP) to ask the central government to "urgently include in the general state budget for the year 2025 the necessary items to cover the costs generated by the daily removal of the invasive seaweed," costing Marbella around 150,000 euros per month.

