Reclaiming Marbella's beaches for the public: More space gained by relocating bars and reducing areas reserved for sunbed businesses

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 09:47

Marbella's beaches are one of its main selling points as well as one of its great natural attractions. The town hall has set itself the goal of recovering more of these spaces for the use and enjoyment of residents and visitors alike. Therefore it has put several plans into action, including relocating the beach bars in the northern area, taking them off the actual beach for more beach space. One example of this is the work carried out by the town hall, working closely with the Coastal Demarcation Bureau, by recovering nearly 2,000 square metres in the Hacienda de Las Chapas area.

"On the site there was previously a chiringuito which has been relocated off the beach area," said the local area councillor Diego López, who added that "demolition work is being carried out on the retaining walls, breakwater, asphalt and concrete, which will take a month".

In this way, the town hall has managed to reclaim this space as beach and will continue with this road map along other parts of Marbella's coastline. "We are responding to the demands of local residents that our coastline be increasingly free for public use," said López.

Relocation of the beach bars

"Our commitment is to move the businesses to the north, as we have already done on other beaches such as Arroyo Paloma, where 6,000 metres of space was reclaimed for beach-goers," the councillor explained.

"The aim is to improve quality and sustainability," he said, while stressing that "these natural spaces are shifting in shape and, due to climate change, beach space is being lost". On this point, he called on the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Coastal Demarcation "to make a firm commitment that translates into investment in the town". He continued: "Marbella contributes almost three million euros to state coffers and this must be directly invested in bringing sand here and the construction of breakwaters to stabilise the beaches".

New local beach rules

Another action that Marbella town hall is taking this season is to reclaim 11,500 square metres of public beach residents to use. This means reducing the surface area currently authorised exclusively for sunbeds and other beach activity by means of a new regulatory order for these beaches, thereby better preserving them and the overall coastline.

This measure will mainly affect the beaches of Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Casablanca, Fontanilla, La Venus, El Pinillo, Alicate, La Víbora, Las Chapas and Cabopino.

Therefore, the local council has requested of the regional government some urgent changes to the town's plans for the seasonal services agreed for this year so they can reclaim those beach areas for this summer. It is also asking for the temporary licences given to removable facilities such as kiosks and seasonal bar and restaurant terraces to be extended to 11 months of the year.