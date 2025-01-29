Your Fault, shot in Malaga and Marbella, becomes the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video ever

Paco Griñán Malaga Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 17:22 Compartir

If in 2023 the Malaga-based series The Snow Girl became the most watched Netflix Spain production in the world, in 2024 top position in the kingdom of entertainment took another production originating from the shooting set of the province: Your Fault ('Culpa Tuya'). The film, which is the sequel to My Fault and another adaptation of the saga based on Mercedes Ron's novels, premiered worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on 27 December. This romantic teen drama enjoyed great Christmas holidays, as it's become the most watched feature film on the platform, both on Spanish and international screens.

According to data released by Amazon's on-demand film and series platform, Your Fault - also known as My Fault 2 - ranked No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 170 countries, including Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Canada. It also appeared in Top 3 in the US and the UK, as well as in Top 10 in more than 220 countries. One month after its premiere, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that, since its launch, it has been the most watched original content (film or series) on the platform worldwide, with 90% of views coming from viewers outside Spain.

The unprecedented success of this youthful feature film can be attributed to its skillful breaking of the hearts of those viewers who have been following the story about the unbreakable bond between Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara), despite their parents' attempts to separate them. The big test, however, is the change in their lives: will his job and the start of her university education shake the foundations of their relationship and of the powerful Leister family?

Directed by Domingo González, the sequel to My Fault is the absolute queen of the audience with its combination of romantic drama and action. The province of Malaga provides the setting for captivating car races, the wide shot of the city of Malaga we see at the beginning of the trailer, the family mansion and the scenes in which the two protagonists show their love for each other, embraced by Marbella's seafront. In addition, the high-end car chases were set in Puerto de la Duquesa in Manilva, as well as on the roads of Nerja and the Axarquía .

Zoom A still frame of Malaga in the film 'Culpa Tuya', the most watched film in history on Amazon Prime Video. SUR

Along with Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, the film stars Marta Hazas ('Días Mejores'), Iván Sánchez ('Bosé'), Victor Varona ('Cielo Grande') and Eva Ruiz. Also joining the cast in this sequel is renowned actress Goya Toledo ('Amores Perros'), who plays the mother of the main character, Nick.

Successful youth content

After the success of Your Fault, the list of the most watched productions on Amazon Prime Video continues with Maxton Hall - a German film also based on a successful novel, Save Me, by Mona Kasten. Two Korean dramas, Marry My Husband and No Selfless Love, also target young audiences, indicating the international success of productions aimed at this segment. Regardless of language or origin, such content is among the Top 10 titles preferred by Amazon Prime Video's audience.

In the Prime Video original titles section, the platform confirmed that Spanish-language productions are attracting interest. The list of the 10 most watched titles also includes the post-apocalyptic thriller Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End; the adaptation of the successful suspence trilogy Red Queen, the second season of which was also filmed in the province of Malaga. Another memorable title in the list is the sequel to the original Colombian series I Am Betty, the Ugly One - Ugly Betty: The Story Continues (you might be familiar with the US remake of the original Colombian show).

"We are thrilled to see Your Fault connect with viewers on such a global scale and become our most watched international original of all time. I am delighted that we are keeping Guilty ('Culpables') fans satisfied with all that is to come from the trilogy of author Mercedes Ron," said María Contreras, head of fiction at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. Contreras also announced that the successful saga will finish with a third instalment, Our Fault ('Culpa Nuestra'), which will also be filmed in Malaga province. According to the platform's schedule, the third and last part will be released in 2025. However, it seems like this is far from the last time that we will be invited to the universe, which is committed to expanding with the British adaptation My Fault: London. The adaptation of the first instalment of the Tell Me ('Dímelo') trilogy, another one of Mercedes Ron's works, - Tell Me Softly ('Dímelo bajito') is currently in the works as well.