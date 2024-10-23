Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work to extend Marbella health centre due to start next week
Initially, the car park will be relocated before the development of 1.2-million-euro project in Nueva Andalucía begins

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 17:02

Work to expand the Nueva Andalucía health centre will start next week, Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz has announced.

The first move will be to establish a new car parking space as the expanded building will be located on the current car park, providing 50 spaces on the plot of land behind.

The project has an investment of one million euros and a completion period of 12 months. "During 2025 we will have the opportunity to see how the work is being carried out and from 2026 we will have a new facility," the mayor said.

The building will have a surface area of more than 400 square metres, double the capacity of the current building. It will also have 11 new consulting rooms, six of them for general medicine, two for paediatrics, two for nursing and another for family planning, as well as different waiting rooms, and upgraded toilets, reception and storeroom facilities.

With this facility, Marbella now has five updated healthcare facilities (Nueva Andalucía, Las Chapas, San Pedro, Las Albarizas and Ricardo Soriano), and will soon be joined by the extension of the Costa del Sol University Hospital in Marbella, Muñoz said. "From the council, we understood that for primary care, these health centres were a necessity as we had little space and not enough infrastructures and facilities," she added.

The mayor also pointed out other projects being carried out in the Nueva Andalucía area, such as the recent opening of the multi-purpose centre and sports club. Muñoz said that fencing work would start in the Guadaiza area before the end of this year, and pointed out the last remaining work of the river walk would soon be completed.

